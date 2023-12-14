Breezy days ahead, Watching the weekend rain coverage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get used to some gusty winds at times through the weekend and early next week. Rain will be around this weekend, but the amounts will likely vary depending on where you live.

A mix of sun and clouds again on this Thursday. Clearing out more later in the day. Cool and breezy with a high between 60 and 64 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Breezy with highs in the low 60s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mainly clear tonight. Cooler again with a light breeze. It looks chilly early Friday with lows between 32 and 40 degrees in most spots.

Wind gusts of 20-30 mph are expected at times through the weekend and early next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny Friday with just a few passing clouds overall. Breezy with highs again mostly in the low 60s.

Showers are possible starting Saturday afternoon with rain coverage likely increasing by Saturday night into Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The overall thinking for the weekend remains the same as we’ve been saying throughout the week. A slow moving cold front will help develop and pull up a low pressure from the Gulf. It could come across land anywhere from the Big Bend and South Georgia down to Central Florida and almost have the look of a “tropical storm.” Exactly how it moves will determine how much rain we see. The bottom line is... we’ll have more clouds than sun, windy weather at times with areas of heavy rain. Saturday morning is your best bet for staying dry this weekend. As Saturday progresses, showers will likely increase from the south. The highest rain coverage is expected Saturday night into Sunday. In general, the farther north and west you live from Columbus and Phenix City, the less rain you’ll probably see while the farther south and east you live, the more rain you’ll probably see. Therefore, we expect rain amounts to vary from maybe a half inch to 2 or 3 inches. Severe weather isn’t expected for us.

Rain ends Sunday night or early Monday as the low races up the east coast. We’ll still have wind behind, but sunshine will increase. Highs early next week will likely be in the mid to upper 50s. Colder air in the mornings Tuesday and Wednesday should get pulled in here behind the low pressure. Right now lows in the 20s and 30s seems like a good bet. No big warm ups are in sight.

After the weekend rain at times, especially late Saturday into Sunday, it stays cool to chilly next week with another pretty dry workweek. (Source: WTVM Weather)

