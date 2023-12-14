Business Break
Columbus Civic Center set to host Christmas Food Drive for Georgia and Alabama residents

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center will host a Christmas Food Drive for Georgia and Alabama residents this weekend.

The event will take place December 16 and 17 and is free to the public. Residents will receive 1 box of food per family. All participants will remain in their vehicles as the boxes will be distributed effectively.

Distribution for Georgia residents will be held on December 16 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and distribution for Alabama residents will be held on December 17 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. or while supplies last.

The event will be held at 400 4th Street at the Civic Center

For more information, contact Nixon Patterson at 770-225-4844.

