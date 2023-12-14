County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - Midland drivers should prepare for a detour if they frequently travel near the intersection of County Line Road and Mehaffey Road.

On Thursday December 21, the intersections will be closed from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. for a roundabout installation.

Drivers are expected to be cautious and proceed through alternative routes.

For any questions, contact Assistant Director of Engineering, Vance Beck at 706-225-4441 or BeckRonald@columbusga.org.

