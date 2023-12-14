Business Break
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland

County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for Roundabout installation in Columbus
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for Roundabout installation in Columbus(Source: Teasha Hollis)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - Midland drivers should prepare for a detour if they frequently travel near the intersection of County Line Road and Mehaffey Road.

On Thursday December 21, the intersections will be closed from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. for a roundabout installation.

Drivers are expected to be cautious and proceed through alternative routes.

For any questions, contact Assistant Director of Engineering, Vance Beck at 706-225-4441 or BeckRonald@columbusga.org.

