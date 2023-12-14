Business Break
Davis Broadcasting set to host annual Toy giveaway, Winter Wonderland walk thru

DBI flyer
DBI flyer(Source: Davis Broadcasting Inc.)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting Inc. is set to host its 37th annual Annual Children’s Christmas Toy Giveaway/Winter Wonderland Walk Thru event.

The event is slated for Saturday, December 16, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Peachtree Mall. The event is free and open to the public for children in need in the community.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to arrive by 9 a.m.

The Davis Broadcasting Children’s Christmas Party is for children 12 and under and they must be accompanied by a parent or adult.

Proceeds raised from the Davis Broadcasting 24-hour Radiothon were used to purchase bikes and toys for kids in our community who might otherwise go without a present for Christmas.

For more information on this event, contact Karen Robinson at krobinson@dbicolumbus.com.

