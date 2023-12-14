Dry End to the Week; Rain Returning for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Looking ahead to Friday, we shouldn’t have any weather concerns as we end the week dry with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The weekend, however, will feature some weather changes with rain making a return. It won’t be a washout, but an area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf and then track north, bringing rain chances to the Chattahoochee Valley. The big question is going to be the track of the low - a track closer to us will bring more rain and the potential for a heavy, steady, soaking rain. A track farther away (further to our south and east), would bring less rain overall and not as much of a ‘washout’ scenario. We’ll keep an eye on things for you, but we encourage you to keep up with the forecast as things can and will change! By next week, the forecast looks completely dry - temperatures early in the week will be quite cool with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. By late next week, we will warm things up to seasonable averages for this time of year.

