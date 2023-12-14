Family talks on 2018 murder case of a 92-year-old man that hasn’t gone to trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus family is still waiting for closure after losing their loved one back in 2018.

John Dawson died at the age of 92. He was killed while trying to protect his wife by battling a home intruder.

Dawson’s family says they feel forgotten with cases from 2021 going to trial. His 95-year-old wife tells me she feels she will never see her husband receive the justice he deserves.

On the morning of Sept. 24, 2018, John and Victoria Dawson were sitting in their home on Victoria Drive off Steam Mill Road. Victoria Dawson says it was a normal morning until it wasn’t.

“I know he came in, and I asked him what are doing in this house, but I guess he knocked me down,” said Victoria Dawson.

92-year-old John Dawson died that morning from multiple stab wounds after trying to protect his wife from being attacked in their home. The suspect was still on the scene after the stabbing and was arrested.

Mrs. Dawson describes her husband as a humble, sweet, and caring man.

“He was an angel in two pairs of shoes,” said Victoria Dawson.

Jennifer Osbon, the Dawson’s daughter, says their trial date has been set back several times.

“Dad’s not here... my dad passed away, my daddy got to see no justice. All we got to see was status hearings and potential bond reductions. She’s got a daughter - her daughter lives in Mississippi she’s gotten up in age,” said Jennifer Osbon.

Dawson’s grandson says they feel hopeless with no trial date yet again.

“Justices, you are a unique thing where you can’t get it by yourself. You’re 100-percent dependent on somebody else getting that justice for you and for them to - for whatever reason - whether it’s you know in confidence, whether it’s you know just COVID, or anything it creates this supreme disappointment and supreme helplessness.”

Mrs. Dawson says that for many days, she has wondered how this happened to her.

“And if I could live that day over, it would be a different story, but I know I’ll never see John again, but that young man or live to see life for years with the most precious thing in my life is gone.”

