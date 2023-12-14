Business Break
Hwy. 280 in Phenix City reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes lane closure

By Jessie Gibson and Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, the roadway has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash caused the westbound lane to close.

Officials say the initial crash involved a tree service truck that went through the guardrail on the westbound side of Hwy 280. Traffic was backed up as far as Home Depot on the highway.

Crash leaves lanes blocked on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Crash leaves lanes blocked on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City(Source: WTVM)

They say while Phenix City Police officers were responding to the accident with their lights activated, another vehicle struck the PCPD patrol car causing a secondary accident.

Officials say there are no injuries to any individuals or officers.

