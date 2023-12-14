Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Lottery ticket worth $44 million expires without anyone claiming the prize

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.
A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.(CNN, WINK via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Gray News) – Someone just missed out on millions of dollars.

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.

State lottery officials say the Florida Lotto Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee for the June 14 drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

In Florida, winnings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

No one claimed the prize by its Dec. 11 expiration date, so 80% of the money will go to the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and 20% will be returned to the lottery pool for future prizes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phenix City crime scene
23-year-old shot, killed after leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody
Suspect shoots girlfriend’s uncle in Ft. Mitchell front yard after wanting to see 2-day-old baby
Crash leaves lanes blocked on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Hwy. 280 in Phenix City reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes lane closure
16 YEARS LATER: Woman identified after found dismembered in Troup County
16 YEARS LATER: Woman identified after found dismembered in Troup County
Money you worked for, held by your employer — new data shows thousands of Georgians are owed...
Thousands of Georgia workers are owed back wages. Here’s how to find out if you’re owed money.

Latest News

A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as Americans hit gas rather than brakes on spending
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jurors will begin deciding how much Giuliani must pay for lies in a Georgia election workers’ case
Community leaders in Tennessee say they do not approve of an after-school “Satan Club” that is...
‘Satan has no room in this district’: Planned after-school ‘Satan Club’ sparking controversy
Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.
Scientists may have found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women
FILE - Walt Disney, creator of Mickey Mouse, poses for a photo at the Pancoast Hotel, Aug. 13,...
Mickey Mouse will soon belong to you and me — with some caveats