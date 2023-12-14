Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Scientists may have found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women

Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.
Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.(Pexels | Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study may have found the secret to morning sickness.

Researchers said the nausea and vomiting that many women experience early in pregnancy is primarily caused by a single hormone.

According to the study, the amount of GDF15 in a woman’s blood during pregnancy, as well as her exposure to it before becoming pregnant, might dictate how severe her symptoms will be.

More than two-thirds of women experience morning sickness during their first trimester.

Rare cases are life-threatening to both mother and fetus.

The study’s authors say this discovery could help lead to better treatments for severe cases of morning sickness.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phenix City crime scene
23-year-old shot, killed after leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Homicide investigation in two areas in Ft. Mitchell, suspect in custody
Suspect shoots girlfriend’s uncle in Ft. Mitchell front yard after wanting to see 2-day-old baby
Crash leaves lanes blocked on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Hwy. 280 in Phenix City reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes lane closure
16 YEARS LATER: Woman identified after found dismembered in Troup County
16 YEARS LATER: Woman identified after found dismembered in Troup County
Money you worked for, held by your employer — new data shows thousands of Georgians are owed...
Thousands of Georgia workers are owed back wages. Here’s how to find out if you’re owed money.

Latest News

A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as Americans hit gas rather than brakes on spending
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jurors will begin deciding how much Giuliani must pay for lies in a Georgia election workers’ case
Community leaders in Tennessee say they do not approve of an after-school “Satan Club” that is...
‘Satan has no room in this district’: Planned after-school ‘Satan Club’ sparking controversy
FILE - Walt Disney, creator of Mickey Mouse, poses for a photo at the Pancoast Hotel, Aug. 13,...
Mickey Mouse will soon belong to you and me — with some caveats