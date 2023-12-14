Business Break
St. Anne-Pacelli Community Outreach serves families in Muscogee County

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School’s Viking Outreach Leadership Team or “VOLT” helped the community in a big way.

On Wednesday, the group served the less fortunate in the community during its monthly evening grocery distribution at St. Anne Community Outreach from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

St. Anne Community Outreach is currently the only volunteer program in the community and is completely run by high school students. The program served the elderly, displaced families, recovering addicts, victims of crime and or abuse, physically ill or disabled, and single-parent families residing in Muscogee County.

“If you ever have an opportunity to volunteer I say go for it, its really fulfilling and it just makes you feel really good afterwards,” says Kat Taylor, a senior at Pacelli High School.

The VOLT’s mission is to help the less fortunate in the community.

