State awards grants to assist sexual assault victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced that Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $2.7 million to help reduce sexual assault in Alabama and assist victims.

The 13 grants covering all 67 Alabama counties will ensure victims can receive medical attention, counseling, and support. Agencies receiving funds also assist law enforcement agencies in pursuing and prosecuting offenders.

“Sexual assault is a hideous and inexcusable crime that, even with medical help and counseling, can leave long-lasting emotional scars,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “I commend these agencies for reaching out and providing care and compassion to help victims in their critical time of need.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in her support of these agencies that are there at all times to provide comfort and understanding for victims, and we fully endorse the governor’s tenacity in seeing that offenders are prosecuted,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Agencies awarded funds and their coverage areas are:

One Place of the Shoals (Florence) – $101,052 to provide services in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion, and Winston counties.

Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc . (Huntsville) - $191,432 to provide services in Jackson, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan counties.

Family Services of North Alabama (Guntersville) - $146,115 to provide services in DeKalb and Marshall counties.

Crisis Center Inc. (Birmingham) - $426,312 to provide services in Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, St. Clair, and Walker counties.

The WellHouse (St. Clair County) - $516,377 to provide services statewide.

Tuscaloosa Safe Center Inc. (Tuscaloosa) - $167,603 to provide services in Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter, and Tuscaloosa counties.

SAN (Turning Point) (Tuscaloosa) - $38,678 to provide services in Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties.

University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa) - $306,842 to provide services in Tuscaloosa County.

SafeHouse of Shelby County Inc . (Pelham) - $218,971 to provide services in Chilton, Clay, Coosa and Shelby counties.

Rape Counselors of East Alabama (Auburn) - $130,644 to provide services in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell, and Tallapoosa counties.

Montgomery Area Family Violence Program (Family Sunshine Center) (Montgomery) - $228,922 to provide services in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes, and Montgomery counties.

Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. - $188,231 to provide services in Clarke, Mobile, and Washington counties.

Baldwin Family Violence Shelter (The Lighthouse) (Robertsdale) - $58,424 to provide services in Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia, and Monroe counties.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.