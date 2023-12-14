U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson retiring from Congress

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, who has represented Georgia’s 3rd congressional district since 2017, announced Thursday morning he is not running for reelection.

“Upon the conclusion of the 118th Congress, I will be retiring from the House of Representatives,” Ferguson said. “Serving the wonderful constituents of Georgia’s Third District has been the honor of a lifetime. I have been blessed to have worked with such a talented and dedicated staff in my District and D.C. offices.”

Ferguson’s district stretches from metro Atlanta’s southern suburbs to north of Columbus, and includes a small part of the Fountain City itself. It is considered to be safely Republican, having been represented by Lynn Westmoreland until he chose not to seek reelection in 2016.

Ferguson sits on the U.S. House Ways and Means and Budget committees.

“Serving on the Ways and Means committee has allowed me to focus on tax, trade, and healthcare, issues important to American competitiveness on the global stage,” Ferguson said. “I’ve also been proud to advance policies addressing antimicrobial resistance and the battle we are facing with a mental health crisis. I was also honored to serve in House leadership as the chief deputy whip.”

After hard-line congressional Republicans ousted then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this year, the House was thrown in a vacuum of leadership chaos. Numerous votes were undertaken by GOP leadership to elect a new speaker, and Ferguson reported receiving death threats after he withdrew his support for U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

After Ferguson cast his vote for U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Ferguson said he and his family began receiving death threats, and protestors picketed his Newnan, Georgia, district office.

Republican Jared Craig launched a hugely unsuccessful primary challenge against Ferguson in 2022. The Republican incumbent then cruised to an easy reelection over Democrat Val Almonard, who also unsuccessfully ran against Ferguson in 2020.

This story is developing.

