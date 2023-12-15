Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

16-year-old charged with Captial murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large

13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad(Source: Phenix City Police Department)
By WTVM Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder and First-degree Robbery in the shooting investigation that left 23-year-old Ryan S. Boles dead.

Officials also say that they are looking for a second suspect in the investigation. 13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad he is 5′8 150 pounds. He is also charged with Captial Murder and First Degree.

Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Boles was killed on Tuesday evening in the parking lot of Synovus Bank on 13th Street. Boles was a CSU graduate and worked at CTV Beam. Boles was reportedly leaving a Christmas party when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Phenix City Police.

Phenix City Police officials held a news conference at 11 AM ET Friday. Officials provided an update on the murder of 23-year-old Ryan Boles.

WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash leaves lanes blocked on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Hwy. 280 in Phenix City reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes lane closure
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Drew Ferguson, candidate for U.S. House District 3 (R-GA)
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson retiring from Congress
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for Roundabout installation in Columbus
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland

Latest News

16-year-old charged with Captial murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at larg
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for Roundabout installation in Columbus
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland
“This season, like we’re just trying to make sure we’re well prepared. We’re just really...
Spencer Greenwave looking for redemption in upcoming tournament