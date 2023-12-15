16-year-old charged with Captial murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder and First-degree Robbery in the shooting investigation that left 23-year-old Ryan S. Boles dead.

Officials also say that they are looking for a second suspect in the investigation. 13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad he is 5′8 150 pounds. He is also charged with Captial Murder and First Degree.

Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Boles was killed on Tuesday evening in the parking lot of Synovus Bank on 13th Street. Boles was a CSU graduate and worked at CTV Beam. Boles was reportedly leaving a Christmas party when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Phenix City Police.

Phenix City Police officials held a news conference at 11 AM ET Friday. Officials provided an update on the murder of 23-year-old Ryan Boles.

WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.