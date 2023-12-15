Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is in custody after being charged with the murder of her 6-month old daughter.

Deputies with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit worked with agents of the US Marshal’s Office to arrest 23-year-old Shantra Gates on Thursday.

Gates was turned over to investigators with the Columbus Police Department and is appearing in court Friday morning.

Gates is charged with 2nd degree murder and cruelty to children.

