Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old

Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old(Source: Columbus Sheriff)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is in custody after being charged with the murder of her 6-month old daughter.

Deputies with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit worked with agents of the US Marshal’s Office to arrest 23-year-old Shantra Gates on Thursday.

Gates was turned over to investigators with the Columbus Police Department and is appearing in court Friday morning.

Gates is charged with 2nd degree murder and cruelty to children.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash leaves lanes blocked on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Hwy. 280 in Phenix City reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes lane closure
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Drew Ferguson, candidate for U.S. House District 3 (R-GA)
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson retiring from Congress
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for Roundabout installation in Columbus
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland
Phenix City crime scene
23-year-old shot, killed after leaving Christmas party in Phenix City

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Phenix City police update on 23-year-old shot and killed Tuesday
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for Roundabout installation in Columbus
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland
“This season, like we’re just trying to make sure we’re well prepared. We’re just really...
Spencer Greenwave looking for redemption in upcoming tournament