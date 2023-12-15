Eufaula Police Chief announces Retirement after 24 years in law enforcement.

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Everyone wants to live in a safe community. Citizens in Eufaula say they certainly do and it’s all because of the leadership at the Eufaula Police Department. Police Chief, Steve Watkins, has been chief for the past eight years and recently announced his decision to retire. Chief Watkins says he has tried to keep Eufaula safe.

“The measure of any success is leaving somewhere better than you found it. I hope the citizens, I hope the department will think they’re better off for the past eight years,” said Watkins.

Chief Watkins began as a patrol officer in January of 2000 and was appointed chief in 2015. The chief says he decided after much thought and prayer with his family and friends. As he looks back on his time in leadership, he says the community has faced challenges but was able to overcome them.

“We’ve had some challenges that we’ve never had in the city before, but I think we overcame each one of them. It starts with the community. The department has to support the community and the community has to support the department,” said Watkins.

Laura Cutchen is the owner of a store in downtown and she says Eufaula has remained safe under Chief Watkin’s leadership.

“Chief Watkins has been a real, true asset to our neighborhood in downtown Eufaula. We’re a close-knit downtown with shops and restaurants and he has done a lot to take care of us downtown. We really appreciate all that he’s done and we’ll certainly miss him,” said Cutchen.

As his time in leadership nears its end, the chief says he wants to thank his family, his friends, all the officers, and his administrative assistant for all their love and support.

“It’s no one thing that I could have done by myself. Everyone from the mayor, to the council, to the citizens, and all of our employees and all of our officers. It takes everyone,” said Watson.

There has not yet been word on the search for a replacement.

