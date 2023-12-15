Business Break
Ft. Mitchell set to host National Wreaths Across America Day event

By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FT. MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - Leading up to National Wreaths Across America Day, a day honoring military veterans who are no longer with us, there was a special delivery today in Ft. Mitchell.

There was a desperate need for more wreaths at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, and just in time, all 11,500 wreaths got sponsored to be placed on the graves tomorrow.

We were there this morning for a special transport of all of them from Smiths Station to Ft. Mitchell for its National Ceremony for tomorrow’s Wreaths Across America event.

Two 18-wheelers and nearly three dozen jeeps were filled with wreaths, getting an escort down highways 431 and 280 from a very large group of law enforcement.

“We got some sort of Christmas miracle, we end up getting the whole cemetery covered for the first time ever. With so many wreaths, it makes you giddy inside, we are just blessed,” said Wreaths Across America Ft. Mitchell Coordinator Karrie Schwerin.

“It’s heartwarming because these days, you don’t see a lot of support for this stuff, so having so many different groups coming together is great,” Jeep Girl Mafia AL Chapter Erin Guthrie.

Her “Jeep Girl Mafia” had people from all over Alabama at today’s escort.

The wreaths will be placed at the graves at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery starting at noon Eastern time tomorrow.

If you want to help there is no parking at the cemetery, but parking and shuttles will be provided from the Senior Center and Mount Olive.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

