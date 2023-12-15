Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Hilary Duff announces her fourth pregnancy

FILE - Hilary Duff attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on...
FILE - Hilary Duff attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on May 17, 2022, in New York. Duff recently announced she's expecting child No. 4.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hilary Duff is expecting her fourth child.

The “How I Met Your Father” star made the announcement on Instagram, sharing her family’s holiday cards with the caption “Surprise, Surprise!”

“So much for Silent Nights,” the front of the card reads along with a photo of Duff, her partner Matthew Koma and her three children. The back of the card features photos of her three children and says, “Buckle Up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch.”

Koma also shared the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the family with the caption, “baby #4 is loading.”

Duff and Koma have two children together, 5-year-old Banks Violet, and 2-year-old Mae James. Duff also shares an 11-year-old son, Luca, with her former partner Mike Comrie, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash leaves lanes blocked on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Hwy. 280 in Phenix City reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes lane closure
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Drew Ferguson, candidate for U.S. House District 3 (R-GA)
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson retiring from Congress
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for Roundabout installation in Columbus
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland
Phenix City crime scene
23-year-old shot, killed after leaving Christmas party in Phenix City

Latest News

A small plane crashed on Interstate 26 in North Carolina. (Source: WLOS/CNN)
RAW: Plane crash shuts interstate down
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for Roundabout installation in Columbus
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland
Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves reacts after a Satanic display at the Iowa State...
Satanic Temple co-founder discusses torn-down display
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland