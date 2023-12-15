Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Meet Josiah, a 6-year-old who says he is determined to become a professional bull rider

Josiah Flora, 6, says he is determined to be a professional bull rider. (Source: WKBO)
By Presley Allen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - A 6-year-old in Kentucky will be competing in a bull riding competition this weekend.

Josiah Flora says he is determined to be a professional bull rider.

He will be competing against others in his age group at the Logan County Ag Arena.

Josiah started riding horses at 3 years old, and at the age of five, he began participating in rodeo events.

According to his family, Josiah has already competed in events that include mutton busting, barrel racing and goat tying.

“We took him to his first rodeo, and he was hooked ever since,” said his mother, Kayla Flores. “He truly has a respect and love for the sport.”

Once Josiah saw his cousin competing in bull riding competitions, he was inspired to try it.

Josiah credits his faith in God to help him ride a bull.

“I have confidence in my heart, and I know God is with me. So, I have confidence,” Josiah said.

More information about this weekend’s rodeo event is available online.

Logan County Ag Arena will be hosting a rodeo Friday Dec. 15, and Saturday Dec 16.
Logan County Ag Arena will be hosting a rodeo Friday Dec. 15, and Saturday Dec 16.(Logan County Ag Arena)

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
16-year-old charged with Capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Crash leaves lanes blocked on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Hwy. 280 in Phenix City reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes lane closure
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for Roundabout installation in Columbus
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland

Latest News

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
Russell County High School speaks out after student dies in car accident
Russell County High School speaks out after student dies in car accident
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza