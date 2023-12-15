Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

New features enhance driver experience on ALDOT’s ALGO app & website

ALGO Traffic
ALGO Traffic(ALGO Traffic)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Your next commute or road trip could go a little smoother with the Alabama Department of Transportation’s new version of its app and website. ALDOT just rolled out an update designed for a better experience on Alabama’s roads.

“With the latest version of ALGO Traffic, travelers can expect a user-friendly experience that makes trip planning even more efficient,” said Amanda Deem, Public Information Officer. “ALDOT is committed to investing in the technology needed to maximize the use of our highway system and improve traffic information and safety for Alabama residents and visitors.”

This update provides travelers with an enhanced user experience by integrating more details and personalized information to help them avoid roadway congestion and reach their destination safely. ALGO Traffic also offers exclusive information about ongoing ALDOT construction projects and updates on the state’s Rest Areas and Welcome Centers and their amenities.

Some important updates include:

1. The “Know Before You Go” Trip Planner – The new trip planner within the app will enable users to plan trips while considering live traffic events and camera feeds along their routes, aiding in making informed decisions about travel.

2. Enhanced Traffic Event Information – The update will provide detailed information about traffic events, including a nearby camera feed if available. If multiple cameras are available, the “play all” function creates a video board displaying various cameras simultaneously.

3. Personalized Traveler Alerts – This new function will allow users to set up an account and sign up for personalized traveler alerts. These alerts are entirely customizable by geographic areas of interest, time of day, and type of event, such as construction, crash, or weather.

Visit ALGOtraffic.com or download the ALGO Traffic app to learn more about these updates and to subscribe to personalized traveler alerts.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash leaves lanes blocked on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Hwy. 280 in Phenix City reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes lane closure
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Drew Ferguson, candidate for U.S. House District 3 (R-GA)
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson retiring from Congress
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for Roundabout installation in Columbus
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland

Latest News

Rudy Guiliani says Trump is a "prolific job creator"
Jurors deciding Giuliani’s damages in Georgia election workers’ case
16 YEARS LATER: Woman identified after found dismembered in Troup County
16 YEARS LATER: Woman identified after found dismembered in Troup County
13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
16-year-old charged with Captial murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
16-year-old charged with Captial murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large