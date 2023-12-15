New features enhance driver experience on ALDOT’s ALGO app & website

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Your next commute or road trip could go a little smoother with the Alabama Department of Transportation’s new version of its app and website. ALDOT just rolled out an update designed for a better experience on Alabama’s roads.

“With the latest version of ALGO Traffic, travelers can expect a user-friendly experience that makes trip planning even more efficient,” said Amanda Deem, Public Information Officer. “ALDOT is committed to investing in the technology needed to maximize the use of our highway system and improve traffic information and safety for Alabama residents and visitors.”

This update provides travelers with an enhanced user experience by integrating more details and personalized information to help them avoid roadway congestion and reach their destination safely. ALGO Traffic also offers exclusive information about ongoing ALDOT construction projects and updates on the state’s Rest Areas and Welcome Centers and their amenities.

Some important updates include:

1. The “Know Before You Go” Trip Planner – The new trip planner within the app will enable users to plan trips while considering live traffic events and camera feeds along their routes, aiding in making informed decisions about travel.

2. Enhanced Traffic Event Information – The update will provide detailed information about traffic events, including a nearby camera feed if available. If multiple cameras are available, the “play all” function creates a video board displaying various cameras simultaneously.

3. Personalized Traveler Alerts – This new function will allow users to set up an account and sign up for personalized traveler alerts. These alerts are entirely customizable by geographic areas of interest, time of day, and type of event, such as construction, crash, or weather.

Visit ALGOtraffic.com or download the ALGO Traffic app to learn more about these updates and to subscribe to personalized traveler alerts.

