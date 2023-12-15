Business Break
Russell County High School speaks out after student dies in car accident

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County High School has released a statement regarding the loss of former high school student, 17-year-old Devon James.

According to the RCHS Facebook post, funeral service arrangements have been set for James at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Ft. Mitchell. on Saturday, December 16 at 3 p.m.

James was killed in a car accident on Hwy. 165 in Ft, Mitchell. on December 11th.

RCHS officials had this to say about the impact James had on RCHS students and his community:

