Russell County High School speaks out after student dies in car accident

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County High School has released a statement regarding the loss of former high school student, 17-year-old Devon James.

According to the RCHS Facebook post, funeral service arrangements have been set for James at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Ft. Mitchell. on Saturday, December 16 at 3 p.m.

James was killed in a car accident on Hwy. 165 in Ft, Mitchell. on December 11th.

RCHS officials had this to say about the impact James had on RCHS students and his community:

Our hearts are broken as we prepare to lay one of our WARRIORS to rest. Devon James was a TRUE WARRIOR. He lived the WARRIOR WAY. Devon was a true leader and helped to greatly increase our school spirit. He would often stay after home football games with his twin brother, Javon James, and his friend, Carlos Murray, to clean up the student section…without being asked. He was an inspiration to his family, classmates, teachers, and administrators. Please continue to uplift Javon and their precious mother as they continue to heal both physically and emotionally.❤️

