Spencer Greenwave looking for redemption in annual Christmas tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This time last year, the Spencer Greenwave had advanced to the finals of the Muscogee County School District’s Christmas Tournament against the Northside Patriots. The Patriots would go on to win the match, 53-52.

This year’s team is looking for redemption.

Just five games in, the Greenwave are undefeated on the season.

Although the team looks different from last season and only has four returners, Head Coach Quantavias Allen believes his guys have what it takes to go all the way this season.

“This season, like we’re just trying to make sure we’re well prepared. We’re just really trying to continue to work. The biggest thing is we are trying to get the team to continue to believe in themselves and each other. And believe in coaching. I mean, we have a tremendous coaching staff. Of course, a lot of credit had to go to all of my assistant coaches. Right now, again, we’re trying to do something special here. We’re trying to win the region championship, we’re trying to win another state championship, and we’re trying to win the Christmas tournament as well,” Allen said.

Allen isn’t the only one on his team destined to repeat past success. Several of his returners have also bought into the goal.

“Last year, we came up short. But we had a good fight. But this year, we plan on taking it all,” Gary Gaither, a returning senior combo guard, said.

“From last year, we had a lot of experienced players. But this year, we don’t have like barely experienced players coming up from junior varsity. So we gotta build up our strength, our mental, and get to where we want to be,” Demarcus Horne, a returning junior guard, said.

“I want to win the whole thing. I don’t really care about no bragging. I’m just ready to go in and play hard and win the whole thing,” Antwon Vaughn, a returning senior power forward and center, said.

The Greenwave are set to take on the Rutland Hurricanes Friday night at home.

Next week, the team will open up Christmas tournament play when they take on the Kendrick Cherokees next Tuesday at Columbus High.

