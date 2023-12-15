Sunny and Breezy Today; Rain Returns Late Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a cool and crisp morning across the valley with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Due to the breezy conditions across our area, wind chill temperatures are a few degrees below the actual temperatures, but the wind chill won’t be much of a factor by the lunchtime hour. Today will feature lots of sunshine as highs approach the upper 50s to low 60s, and wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph at times today. The weekend, however, will feature some weather changes with rain making a return. This weekend isn’t expected to be a washout by any means, but the type and amount of rain the Valley will see is all dependent on the track of the Gulf Low we have mentioned all week. There has been a lot of inconsistency and disagreement between the model data all week on this Gulf Lows path, but most data have begun to show similarities to a more eastward track. This is great news for anyone who has plans that take them out this weekend because the eastward track would mean a lower coverage of rain for the area. Now portions of our southeast viewing area would see a decent amount of rainfall late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but the areas north and to the west won’t see a steady rainfall in this scenario. If the low tracks to the west, we can expect a more widespread coverage for the entire Valley. Temperatures this weekend stay around the yearly average in the low 60s on both days. Windy conditions are expected this weekend due to the Gulf low with potential wind gusts up to 30 mph. Once the rain moves out Sunday afternoon, the Valley settles into another dry and cool stretch that lasts throughout the work week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.