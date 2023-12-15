U.S. Congress passes the National Defense Authorization Act, benefits for military service members

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new defense policy bill has passed through the House and the Senate that includes benefits for the military and their families.

The Senate passed the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and the House passed the bill one day later.

The bill includes policies and funding meant to bring upgrades to National Security and the quality of life of service members.

One of those is a 5.2 percent pay increase for all ranking service members.

Corine Collins’s granddaughter actively serves in the United States Army. She said she hoped the raise would happen.

“I feel like they sacrificing for us. We should help them if we can,” she said.

A Vietnam Veteran who served 24 years in the army also agreed a pay raise is a good idea.

“Sounds like a very good deal. These days inflation and everything and prices on just about anything is going up, but what’s not going up is the salary, the benefits,” he said.

The bill also includes upgrades on old and failing military housing, and improvements to the way the Department of Defense calculates housing allowances for junior enlisted service members with families, to ensure those who live off base receive the funding needed to meet their family’s needs.

Click here to read more about these pieces of legislation introduced by Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff included in the NDAA.

“Lower ranked is the one that needs the most. Everybody needs it, but the lower ranking needs more especially when they have family or something. Now, people are coming into the military with a family built,” said the Vietnam veteran who served 24 years.

Ken Stewart was a military spouse. His wife served in the U.S. Army for 24 years, and he said a change in the housing allowance for lower-ranking officers is a positive thing.

“Colonels and Majors with children don’t have to pay the same rate as a lower listed rank because they make more money, but it doesn’t take no more money to take care of his child than it does mine,” he said.

The next step for the bill is to go to President Joe Biden’s office for signature.

Click here to read more on the benefits included in the bill.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.