WATCH LIVE: Phenix City police update on 23-year-old shot and killed Tuesday

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Police officials will hold a news conference at 11AM ET Friday. Officials are expected to provide an update on the murder of 23-year-old Ryan Boles.

Boles was killed on Tuesday evening in the parking lot of Synovus Bank on 13th Street. Boles was a CSU graduate and worked at CTV Beam. Boles was reportedly leaving a Christmas party when the incident occurred.

