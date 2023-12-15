Business Break
WATCH LIVE: Phenix City police update on 23-year-old shot and killed Tuesday

By WTVM Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Police officials will hold a news conference at 11AM ET Friday. Officials are expected to provide an update on the murder of 23-year-old Ryan Boles.

[TAP OR CLICK TO WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE AT 11AM]

Boles was killed on Tuesday evening in the parking lot of Synovus Bank on 13th Street. Boles was a CSU graduate and worked at CTV Beam. Boles was reportedly leaving a Christmas party when the incident occurred.

