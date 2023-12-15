Business Break
Weekend Rain Returns, but Not a Washout

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend is almost here and all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico where an area of low pressure will spin-up and start moving north, bringing plenty of rain to parts of the Chattahoochee Valley. There should be a pretty decent cut-off with heavier rain amounts the farther south and east that you go, and lighter rainfall totals the farther north and west that you head. It will stay cloudy through much of the weekend with the best time-frame of seeing rain after 5 PM ET Saturday through the lunch hour on Sunday. Once this system moves out, the forecast will stay dry for Monday through Friday of next week. We will see temperatures still near seasonal averages by Monday, but look for highs in the upper 40s an lower 50s for next Tuesday and Wednesday. The coldest mornings next week will be early Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with lows in the 20s and 30s in many spots. Rain chances won’t return until next weekend, which includes the risk at some isolated showers on Christmas Eve. We’ll keep an eye on it for you and will continue to fine-tune the forecast as we get closer!

