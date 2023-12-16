Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university

A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of North Texas. (Source: KTVT, MINNIE PAYNE, CNN)
By Caroline Vandergriff, KTVT via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (KTVT) - Thousands of graduates will cross the stage at the University of North Texas to receive their degrees this weekend.

Among them will be Minnie Payne who completed a master’s program in interdisciplinary studies at the age of 90.

Payne is making UNT history with the achievement 73 years after graduating from high school.

“My grandson will be accompanying me across the stage,” she said.

It’s a moment she couldn’t have even dreamed of growing up in South Carolina.

“My mother and father were uneducated textile workers,” Payne said.

She was able to spend one year at junior college before she started working.

Marriage and children soon followed.

“I always wanted to improve myself. When I retired at age 68, I wasn’t doing anything constructive. And it’s my philosophy to constantly be doing something constructive,” Payne said.

The 90-year-old says doing classwork alongside students who were decades younger than her didn’t faze her one bit.

“I was 73 when I earned my undergraduate,” she said.

She’s now the oldest person to ever earn a master’s degree at UNT.  And she plans to put what she’s learned into practice.

Payne recently got a new job working at a magazine in Houston.

“It’s not my intention to stop work,” she said.

Payne says her guiding philosophy is to continue to be doing something constructive.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
16-year-old charged with Capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
Russell County High School speaks out after student dies in car accident
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for Roundabout installation in Columbus
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland

Latest News

FILE - The new Quaker Oats sign is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Quaker...
Quaker Oats recalls granola products over concerns of salmonella contamination
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master's degree at University of North Texas
FILE - Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones rallies pro-Trump supporters, Nov. 5,...
Alex Jones offers to pay families of Sandy Hook victims at least $55 million over shooting hoax conspiracy
Russell County hosts ‘Night with the Grinch’ event
Russell County hosts ‘Night with the Grinch’ event