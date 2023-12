COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Calvary Christian Knights are moving from the GAPPS to the GIAA. The Knights will make their GIAA debut in August to begin the 2024-25 school year.

The GIAA welcomes our newest member, Calvary Christian School (Columbus, GA)!#GoGIAA pic.twitter.com/yXrHCecRYP — GIAA (@giaasports) December 15, 2023

It is unclear what classification the Knights will join. Right now, fellow Columbus private schools Brookstone and Pacelli compete in the GIAA’s 4A classification.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.