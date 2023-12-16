Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Friday, December 15

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Day one of the annual Reindeer Games at Auburn High School did not disappoint.

The Auburn boys team beat Valley, 75-70, in overtime. The Tigers ended the defending AHSAA 5A champion Rams’ 41 game winning streak.

Earlier in the day, the Auburn girls beat Troup County (GA), 66-46.

Please see the video player above for highlights from both games.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
16-year-old charged with Capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
Friends talk on 23-year-old killed while leaving Christmas party in Phenix City
(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
Russell County High School speaks out after student dies in car accident
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for Roundabout installation in Columbus
County Line Rd. and Mehaffey Rd. expected to close for roundabout installation in Midland

Latest News

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Friday, December 15
Calvary Christian baseball wins fifth straight championship
Calvary Christian Knights to join GIAA
Although the team looks fairly decent from last season, and only has four returners, Head...
Spencer Greenwave looking for redemption in annual Christmas tournament
(L-R) Jalen Milroe, Jarquez Hunter, Carson Beck
Alabama, Auburn, Georgia announce 2024 SEC schedules