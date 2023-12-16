HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 16, 2023
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Day one of the annual Reindeer Games at Auburn High School did not disappoint.
The Auburn boys team beat Valley, 75-70, in overtime. The Tigers ended the defending AHSAA 5A champion Rams’ 41 game winning streak.
Earlier in the day, the Auburn girls beat Troup County (GA), 66-46.
Please see the video player above for highlights from both games.
