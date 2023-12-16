Man arrested on kidnapping, child cruelty charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, a man has been arrested on Kidnapping, Battery, and Cruelty to a child charges.

Officials say that on December 16, around 3:40 a.m. officers of the LaGrange Police Department responded to the victim’s residence regarding a domestic disturbance. They say during their investigation, they determined that the victim, Jasmine Glaze, had visible injuries caused by her children’s father, Travis Moreland, during an incident that occurred at 113 Keyes St.

Glaze alleged that Moreland had dragged her against her will from 111 Keyes St to 113 Keyes St and prevented her from leaving 113 Keyes St for several minutes. They say her injuries were consistent with her testimony.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the presence of their 4-year-old child. Moreland was detained and the Criminal Investigations Division was contacted.

Moreland was charged with the following:

Kidnapping FVA,

Battery FVA,

Cruelty to a Child (3rd Degree)

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623.

