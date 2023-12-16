MILITARY MATTERS: Retired Marine Colonel Runs Weekly Marathons To Help Wounded Warriors

HONOLULU, Hi. (WTVM) - A month ago, the Marine Corps celebrated its 248th birthday. To one former Marine Colonel, age is just a number, as the nearly 70-year-old man runs a marathon weekly, something he started to help with his PTSD.

“My whole career is just an adventure,” he said.

After 4 years at the Naval Academy, Retired Colonel Hank Donigan served 30 years in the Marine Corps. At age 19, he was in jump school on what’s now Fort Moore.

“There at Fort Benning, jumped out of an airplane, my first time, getting harassed by the Army black hats,” COL (Ret) Hank Donigan told News Leader 9.

In his Marine career, he lost count of how many times he deployed to Iraq. One traumatizing mission was his unit being called to Lebanon in the 1980s, where Donigan was company commander amidst fierce combat.

“They blew up the barracks in Beirut, 241 marines and soldiers were killed, so we landed on Grenada knowing about that, we were going into that mess,” he added.

They liberated the island...but this Marine coming home with a traumatic brain injury and unseen scars.

“People have emotional challenges, like in my case PTSD, and have all the memories of things experienced...get out there for a couple of hours of running and it shakes out pretty good,” COL (Ret) Hank Donigan said.

Staying in shape as a Marine also sets an example as a leader. Running even more lately, 68-year-old Donigan has completed a marathon, 26. 2 miles, just about every week the last seven years - 46 of those races so far in 2023, the latest one in Honolulu.

COL (Ret) Hank Donigan told us: “Just try to help motivate others. They say hey look at Hank if he can do that, maybe I can too, be able to give people hope.”

Through his marathons, “Hammerin Hank” is also raising money for injured service members and their families, as the nation’s number one individual fundraiser for the Semper Fi Fund, bringing in 85 thousand dollars this year.

“The needs the wounded warriors endure, they endure their whole lives, they have costs and expenses that can’t be completely taken care of, but can be diminished,”,” COL (Ret) Hank Donigan said.

Hank has also run the Marine Corps Marathon for the last 24 years in a row, fondly remembering his decades of service.

He added, “If I die and come back in another life. I’m gonna come back as a Marine, do it again.”

Go to https://www.wtvm.com/podcast/ to hear our full conversation with the retired Marine Colonel.

