Millie the Work Zone Safety Dog is ALEA’s newest Trooper

By Allison Bolton
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday the newest addition to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Millie the Work Zone Safety Dog.

After Millie’s pup-ceptional work on educational programs like “Lessons with Millie” and “No Phones in the Cone Zone,” the lovable labrador has become a well known and beloved public figure across Alabama. She and her loyal human partner, Morris King, have traveled to every corner of the state, delivering critical messages about driver safety to save lives and make Alabama roads safer for everyone.

In recognition of her impact on the state’s work zone safety initiatives, Thursday, Millie was sworn in as an honorary ALEA Trooper.

“Millie’s commitment to promoting work zone safety is truly commendable,” said Governor Ivey. “Today, we honor her dedication to both safety and education by officially making her an honorary ALEA Trooper. May Millie continue to inspire us all to prioritize safety on our roads and highways.”

Governor Kay Ivey joined ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor in swearing in “Millie” as an honorary...
Governor Kay Ivey joined ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor in swearing in “Millie” as an honorary ALEA trooper dog Thursday December 14, 2023 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office /Hal Yeager) (Hal Yeager | Alabama Governor's Office )

“This honorary swearing-in ceremony is not just a recognition of Millie’s efforts but also a reminder of the importance of work zone safety,” said Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor.

Millie is one accomplished canine. In addition to being an honorary ALEA Trooper, she is also a certified therapy dog and the official safety dog of the Alabama Associated General Contractors.

Millie will continue to play a vital role in educating and raising awareness, with the added distinction of being an honorary member of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency,” Taylor concluded.

