Rain Returns this Evening for the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It will be another rainy weekend here in the Chattahoochee Valley, but it’s not expected to be a washout by any means. The area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico we have been tracking all week will bring rain into the Valley later this evening. This system has continued to track further to the east which means our southeast viewing area will see a decent amount of steady rainfall, but the areas north and to the west will experience less consistent lighter showers mainly. The timing of the rain remains the same beginning this evening and lasting into the late morning hours on Sunday. Sunday evening will end up being rather pleasant and dry if you have plans that take you out and about. There’s no severe threat to worry about from this system, but windy conditions are expected this weekend into the beginning of the work week with potential wind gusts up to 30 mph, and this is a result of the Gulf low. Temperatures this weekend stay around the yearly average in the low 60s on both days. Windy conditions are expected this weekend due to the Gulf low with potential wind gusts up to 30 mph. Once the rain moves out Sunday afternoon, the Valley settles into another dry and cool stretch throughout the work week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.