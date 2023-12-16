Report: Alabama has second-lowest tax collections in US

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new report from the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama says the state’s tax collections are the second-lowest in the country.

According to the report, Alabama has the country’s lowest per capita property tax collections. It starts taxing income earlier than every other state, and it has among the highest sales tax rates in the U.S.

That means the state’s poorest residents shoulder a higher tax burden than their wealthy counterparts.

A spokesman for the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama said the state will see more constrained budgets.

“Lawmakers are going to have to look carefully at how to preserve important investments they’ve been making in literacy, for instance, and mathematics instruction, and while carefully managing the state budgets,” said spokesman Thomas Spencer.

Alabama collected the nations lowest property tax collections per capita. Conversely, the state ranked second for tax collections on alcoholic beverages.

