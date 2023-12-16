Business Break
Russell County Courthouse hosts Christmas party

By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Christmas came early for some kids in Russell County. Yesterday was their annual Christmas party and some left with a few special gifts.

The festivities kicked off at lunchtime at the Russell County Courthouse. Commissioners and staff members handed out gifts to deserving families in the area and some even left with a free bike.

Families also enjoyed food and refreshments. The event would not be possible without the help of a few community sponsors.

The annual Christmas Party has been a tradition in Russell County over the last 16 years.

