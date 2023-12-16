Business Break
Russell County hosts ‘Night with the Grinch’ event

By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Christmas fun continued into the night in Russell County, many headed to Phenix City’s “Night with the Grinch.”

Folks young and old came out for the fun yesterday night, some grabbed refreshments, food, and maybe a dance or two. They also participated in arts and crafts and took some photos with the infamous Grinch.

This was the second of two events the Parks and Rec department held to help get the community into the holiday.

“As you can see the Grinch is here. it’s something that Phenix City Parks and Rec that we want to start to do. This is our second year with the Grinch but we want to create a tradition,” said Phenix City Parks & Recreation’s Kristi Goggans. “We’re trying to start things that people can look forward to coming to every year. We’re trying to do something on the north side of town and the south side of town. this is our southside of town event. for the northside, we had Candyland last week.”

There was a good turnout for the festivities yesterday night.

