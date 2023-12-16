Scattered Showers Tonight, but Dry Weather on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will move ashore tonight but is tracking farther east, meaning light to moderate showers for locations north and west of Columbus versus moderate to heavy showers south and east of Columbus as we head into the overnight tonight. This system does not bring a severe threat for the Chattahoochee Valley but will bring windy conditions.

Tonight's Forecast (WTVM Weather)

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper-40s to low-50s waking up Sunday morning, with a chance of showers still lingering, but the Valley will dry out heading into the afternoon with cloudy skies and windy conditions. If you have any travel plans around the southeast this week conditions look dry after tomorrow. The rain will stay away heading into the beginning of the work week, expect sunny skies Monday and Tuesday with a few more clouds in the mix Wednesday, but overall, the dry weather looks to stick around through Friday. Rain coverage increases to 20% Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers sticking around for Christmas Day. We will continue to fine tune this forecast as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day continue to approach. Afternoon temperatures Sunday and Monday look to be seasonable in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees, before a dry cold front moves through the region Monday night helping to reinforce cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Waking up Wednesday and Thursday expect frost as morning lows look to be in the mid- to upper-20s. As for Christmas Day temperatures are forecast to be in the low-60s which is a big change from Christmas Day temperatures in 2022.

Christmas 2022 vs. Christmas 2023 High Temperature (WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.