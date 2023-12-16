Business Break
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity

By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Three families received a big gift this Christmas, a new home and it was all thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Through the City of Opelika, Stone Martin Builders, and West Frasier leaders, the organization’s volunteers were able to build the homes in just three months.

The Fuller, Efford, and Flakes families not only received their keys yesterday but also a few housewarming gifts and a bible.

A spokesperson with Habitat for Humanity says they’re happy to help families this holiday season.

“It’s so many other regular partners that help us throughout the year we’re able to now do part of the best part dedicate the home to a hard-working family here in our community. We’re a non-profit Christian housing ministry so just to be able to help families become homeowners and build equity in their lives through home ownership is very rewarding,” Executive Director Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity Mark Grantham.

Many city officials attended the ceremony to help celebrate the families’ new homes

