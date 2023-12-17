Dry Conditions this Upcoming Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The showers have moved on from our area leaving behind windy and overcast conditions. Heading through the nighttime hours tonight expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Waking up Monday morning expect colder temperatures than this past weekend with morning temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s with a few clouds to start the day before sunshine returns to Valley. Monday and Tuesday expect plentiful amounts of sunshine with afternoon temperatures on Monday near seasonable, and on Tuesday afternoon in the upper-40s to low-50s.

Work Week Preview (WTVM Weather)

If you plan on doing any travelling this ahead of Christmas, expect dry conditions through at least Friday, before rain coverage increases. Rain coverage increases Christmas Eve and Christmas day, with the better coverage of rain on Christmas Day at 40%.Colder temperatures are on the way, especially heading towards midweek thanks to a dry cold front that will move through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning helping to reinforce colder temperatures. Morning temperatures waking up Tuesday through Thursday are expected to be in the mid- to upper-20s with frost likely Wednesday and Thursday morning. As for those afternoon temperatures, expect the chilliest temperatures mid-week before a warming trend will occur heading into this weekend with above average temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Christmas Day temperatures are forecast to be in the low-60s which is a big change from Christmas Day temperatures in 2022.

Last Christmas vs. This Christmas High Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

