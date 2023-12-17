Dry, Cool Weather Sets in Today and Last into the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain from the Gulf Low has stayed well to our east which means the Valley will be dry throughout today and the clouds will decrease as well! It will still be breezy with temperatures approaching the upper 50s to low 60s, but the rain gear will not be needed. The dry weather continues into the work week with sunny to mostly sunny skies for the Valley until mid-next week. Temperatures will take another dip the next few days as well with lows below freezing Tuesday through Thursday, but highs this week will be in the low to upper 50s. Looking ahead to next weekend for Christmas Eve, current model data is leaning towards a warming trend, forecasting temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas in the low to mid-60s. This data also hints at a slight chance of rain on Christmas day, but we will continue to fine-tune this forecast as the week progresses.

