Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Dry, Cool Weather Sets in Today and Last into the Work Week

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Allie Ann's Sunday Morning Forecast On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain from the Gulf Low has stayed well to our east which means the Valley will be dry throughout today and the clouds will decrease as well! It will still be breezy with temperatures approaching the upper 50s to low 60s, but the rain gear will not be needed. The dry weather continues into the work week with sunny to mostly sunny skies for the Valley until mid-next week. Temperatures will take another dip the next few days as well with lows below freezing Tuesday through Thursday, but highs this week will be in the low to upper 50s. Looking ahead to next weekend for Christmas Eve, current model data is leaning towards a warming trend, forecasting temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas in the low to mid-60s. This data also hints at a slight chance of rain on Christmas day, but we will continue to fine-tune this forecast as the week progresses.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
16-year-old charged with Capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Man arrested on kidnapping, child cruelty charges
(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
Russell County High School speaks out after student dies in car accident

Latest News

Tonight's Forecast
Scattered Showers Tonight, but Dry Weather on the Horizon
Weekend Forecast WTVM
Rain Returns this Evening for the Valley
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Derek Kinkade
Weekend Rain Returns, but Not a Washout
WEATHER KID: Serenity