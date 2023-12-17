Ft. Mitchell hosts National Wreaths Across America Day event

FT. MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - Wreaths Across America Day was celebrated yesterday afternoon with wreaths laid in cemeteries across the country remembering the lives of those who served.

11,500 wreaths covered the graves of the men and women who served our country here at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery.

It’s a number organizers and volunteers with Wreaths Across America did not think they would reach, but with the help of sponsors and donations, their goal was met just a few days before the wreath-laying ceremony.

“This is the first time in many years that the whole graveyard has been full,” said Kimberly Wynn.

A melting pot of people from areas far and near, traveled to witness the ceremony on Saturday and lay wreaths on the graves. Some with family and friends buried in the cemetery, all with a different story to tell.

“Our older son started when he was a tiger in this cemetery doing this every year. It’s a way the scouts can give back and help the young people show reverence to the service men and women and their families,” said Volunteer Jason McCullough. ”There was one common objective among everyone, to honor and remember those who served, and teach the upcoming generation the day’s importance.

This is something Benjamin Whittaker with Veterans of Columbus said is important.

“The freedoms we sometimes take for granted. People fought for and people died for the freedoms that we have, and if we lose sight of that we lose sight of what this nation is and can be about.

Emotions were high as many reflected on the lives of their lost loved ones.

This was Valerie Fannin’s first time participating in the ceremony. Her father Sergeant First Class Curtis Milliner Sr. Served in the U.S. Army, and he died in 2022.

“If I could see him for one day, I would just say thanks for serving our country. You served us proudly and for all the military that rests here,” said Fannin.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.