Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Ft. Mitchell hosts National Wreaths Across America Day event

11,500 wreaths laid at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
By Kelis McGhee and Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FT. MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - Wreaths Across America Day was celebrated yesterday afternoon with wreaths laid in cemeteries across the country remembering the lives of those who served.

11,500 wreaths covered the graves of the men and women who served our country here at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery.

It’s a number organizers and volunteers with Wreaths Across America did not think they would reach, but with the help of sponsors and donations, their goal was met just a few days before the wreath-laying ceremony.

“This is the first time in many years that the whole graveyard has been full,” said Kimberly Wynn.

A melting pot of people from areas far and near, traveled to witness the ceremony on Saturday and lay wreaths on the graves. Some with family and friends buried in the cemetery, all with a different story to tell.

“Our older son started when he was a tiger in this cemetery doing this every year. It’s a way the scouts can give back and help the young people show reverence to the service men and women and their families,” said Volunteer Jason McCullough. ”There was one common objective among everyone, to honor and remember those who served, and teach the upcoming generation the day’s importance.

This is something Benjamin Whittaker with Veterans of Columbus said is important.

“The freedoms we sometimes take for granted. People fought for and people died for the freedoms that we have, and if we lose sight of that we lose sight of what this nation is and can be about.

Emotions were high as many reflected on the lives of their lost loved ones.

This was Valerie Fannin’s first time participating in the ceremony. Her father Sergeant First Class Curtis Milliner Sr. Served in the U.S. Army, and he died in 2022.

“If I could see him for one day, I would just say thanks for serving our country. You served us proudly and for all the military that rests here,” said Fannin.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
16-year-old charged with Capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Man arrested on kidnapping, child cruelty charges
(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
Russell County High School speaks out after student dies in car accident

Latest News

Russell County hosts ‘Night with the Grinch’ event
Russell County hosts ‘Night with the Grinch’ event
Russell County Courthouse hosts Christmas party
Russell County Courthouse hosts Christmas party
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
Ft. Mitchell set to host National Wreaths Across America Day event
Ft. Mitchell set to host National Wreaths Across America Day event