St. Luke Ministries hosts ‘Shenanigans’ the play

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Luke Ministries in Columbus hosted a one-of-a-kind play titled “Shenanigans” yesterday evening.

The play got going at 7 yesterday at the church and News Leader 9′s very own Dee Armstrong was a participant.

She got to play the sneaky “Aunt Etta” and America’s Got Talent finalist Jeffery Lewis was the guest star.

It was a night full of great singing, and great performances.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.