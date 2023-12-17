Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

St. Luke Ministries hosts ‘Shenanigans’ the play

News Leader 9′s Dee Armstrong played ‘Aunt Etta’
By Josiah Berry
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Luke Ministries in Columbus hosted a one-of-a-kind play titled “Shenanigans” yesterday evening.

The play got going at 7 yesterday at the church and News Leader 9′s very own Dee Armstrong was a participant.

She got to play the sneaky “Aunt Etta” and America’s Got Talent finalist Jeffery Lewis was the guest star.

It was a night full of great singing, and great performances.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
16-year-old charged with Capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Man arrested on kidnapping, child cruelty charges
(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
Russell County High School speaks out after student dies in car accident

Latest News

Ft. Mitchell hosts National Wreaths Across America Day event
Ft. Mitchell hosts National Wreaths Across America Day event
Russell County hosts ‘Night with the Grinch’ event
Russell County hosts ‘Night with the Grinch’ event
Russell County Courthouse hosts Christmas party
Russell County Courthouse hosts Christmas party
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity