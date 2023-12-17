St. Luke Ministries hosts ‘Shenanigans’ the play
News Leader 9′s Dee Armstrong played ‘Aunt Etta’
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Luke Ministries in Columbus hosted a one-of-a-kind play titled “Shenanigans” yesterday evening.
The play got going at 7 yesterday at the church and News Leader 9′s very own Dee Armstrong was a participant.
She got to play the sneaky “Aunt Etta” and America’s Got Talent finalist Jeffery Lewis was the guest star.
It was a night full of great singing, and great performances.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.