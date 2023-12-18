1 critically injured in Dirk Way shooting in Columbus
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting near Steam Mill Road in Columbus has left one person critically injured.
According to Columbus police, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Dirk Way just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 18.
Details on motives or arrests made are limited at this time.
