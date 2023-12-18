Business Break
1 critically injured in Dirk Way shooting in Columbus

Dirk Way shooting investigation scene
Dirk Way shooting investigation scene(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting near Steam Mill Road in Columbus has left one person critically injured.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Dirk Way just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Details on motives or arrests made are limited at this time.

Stay with News Leader as we learn more about this developing story.

