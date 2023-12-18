AHSAA announced new classifications for 2024-26

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The AHSAA has announced new classification alignments for 2024-2026. The alignment comes from competitive balance and updated school enrollment. This will take effect in the fall of 2024.

Here is a look at regions for Football:

Class 7A

Region 1

Alma Bryant High School

Baker High School

Daphne High School

Davidson High School

Fairhope High School

Foley High School

Mary G. Montgomery High School

Robertsdale High School

Region 2

Auburn High School

Carver High School - Montgomery

Central High School, Phenix City

Dothan High School

Enterprise High School

Johnson Abernathy Graetz (JAG) High School

Opelika High School

Smiths Station High School

Region 3

Hewitt-Trussville High School

Hillcrest High School, Tuscaloosa

Hoover High School

Oak Mountain High School

Prattville High School

Thompson High School

Tuscaloosa County High School

Vestavia Hills High School

Region 4

Albertville High School

Austin Jones High School

Bob Jones High School

Florence High School

Grissom High School

Huntsville High School

James Clemens High School

Sparkman High School

Class 6A

Region 1

Baldwin County High School

Gulf Shores High School

Mattie T. Blount High School

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Murphy High School

Saraland High School

Spanish Fort High School

St. Paul’s Episcopal School

Theodore High School

Region 2

Park Crossing High School

Percy Julian High School

Pike Road High School

Rehobeth High School

Russell County High School

Stanhope Elmore High School

Wetumpka High School

Region 3

Benjamin Russell High School

Calera High School

Chelsea High School

Chilton County High School

Helena High School

Pelham High School

Spain Park High School

Region 4

Bessemer City High School

Brookwood High School

Central High School, Tuscaloosa

Hueytown High School

McAdory High School

Northridge High School

Paul W. Bryant High School

Region 5

A.H. Parker High School

Gardendale High School

Homewood High School

Minor High School

Mortimer Jordan High School

P.D. Jackson-Olin High School

Woodlawn High School

Region 6

Clay-Chalkville High School

Huffman High School

Mountain Brook High School

Oxford High School

Pell City High School

Pinson Valley High School

Shades Valley High School

Region 7

Athens High School

Columbia High School

Cullman High School

Decatur High School

Hartselle High School

Jasper High School

Muscle Shoals High School

Region 8

Buckhorn High School

Fort Payne

Gadsden City High School

Hazel Green High School

Lee High School

Mae Jemison High School

Southside High School

Class 5A

Region 1

B.C. Rain High School

Citronelle High School

Elberta High School

Faith Academy

LeFlore Magnet High School

UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Vigor High School

Williamson High School

Region 2

Andalusia High School

Carroll High School

Charles Henderson High School

Eufaula High School

Greenville High School

Headland High School

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

Region 3

Demopolis High School

Jemison High School

Montevallo High School

Northside High School

Selma High School

Shelby County High School

Sipsey Valley High School

Region 4

Beauregard High School

Central High School of Clay County

Elmore County High School

Holtville High School

Marbury High School

Sylacauga High School

Valley High School

Region 5

Briarwood Christian School

Center Point High School

Corner High School

G.W. Carver-Birmingham High School

Hayden High School

John Carroll Catholic High School

Ramsay IB High School

Wenonah High School

Region 6

Anniston High School

Jacksonville High School

Leeds High School

Lincoln High School

Moody High School

Springville High School

St. Clair County High School

Region 7

Ardmore High School

Brooks High School

East Limestone High School

Lawrence County High School

Priceville High School

Russellville High School

West Point High School

Region 8

A.P. Brewer High School

Arab High School

Boaz High School

Douglas High School

Fairview High School

Guntersville High School

Sardis High School

Socttsboro High School

Class 4A

Region 1

Escambia County High School

Jackson High School

Mobile Christian School

Orange Beach High School

Satsuma High School

St. Michael Catholic High School

W.S. Neal High School

Region 2

Ashford High School

Dale County High School

Dalelville High School

Geneva High School

New Brockton High School

Opp High School

Pike County High School

Straughn High School

Region 3

Bibb County High School

Booker T. Washington High School, Tuskegee

Bullock County High School

Handley High School

Saint James School

Talladega High School

Tallassee High School

West Blocton High School

Region 4

American Christian Academy

Dora High School

Fairfield High Preparatory School

Fultondale High School

Holt High School

Oak Grove High School

Plesant Grove High School

Tarrant High School

Region 5

Cordova High School

Curry High School

Fayette County High School

Good Hope High School

Haleyville High School

Hamilton High School

J.B, Pennington High School

Winfield High School

Region 6

Alexandria High School

Ashville High School

Cherokee County High School

Cleburne County High School

Etowah High School

Hokes Bluff High School

Munford High School

Onenota High School

White Plains High School

Region 7

Central High School, Florence

Danville High School

Deshler High School

East Lawrence High School

Hatton High School

West Limestone High School

West Morgan High School

Wilson High School

Region 8

Kate Duncan Smith DAR High School

Madison Academy

Madison County High School

New Hope High School

North Jackson High School

Plainview High School

Randolph School

St. John Paul II Catholic High School

Westminster Christian Academy

Class 3A

Region 1

Bayside Academy

Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Excel High School

Flomaton High School

Hillcrest High School, Evergreen

Monroe County High School

T.R. Miller High School

Region 2

Alabama Christian Academy

Houston Academy

Northside Methodist Academy

Slocomb High School

The Montgomery Academy

Trinity Presbyterian School

Wicksburg High School

Region 3

Dallas County High School

Greensboro High School

Prattville Christian Academy

Southside High School, Selma

Sumter Central High School

Thomasville High School

Thorsby High School

Wilcox Central High School

Region 4

B.B. Comer High School

Beulah High School

Childersburg High School

Dadeville High School

Glenwood School

Lee-Scott Academy

Randolph County High School

Region 5

Carbon Hill High School

Gordo High School

Hale County High School

Hanceville High School

Midfield High School

Oakman High School

Phil Campbell High School

Vinemont High School

Region 6

Glencoe High School

Locust Fork High School

Ohatchee High School

Piedmont High School

Saks High School

Walter Wellborn High School

Weaver High School

Westbrook Christian School

Region 7

Clements High School

Colbert County High School

Colbert Heights High School

Elkmont High School

Lauderdale County High School

Mars Hill Bible School

Rogers High School

Sheffield High School

Region 8

Asbury High School

Brindlee Mountain High School

Collinsville High School

Fyfee High School

Geraldine High School

Holly Pond High School

Sylvania High School

Whitesburg Christian Academy

Class 2A

Region 1

Bayshore Christian School

Central High School, Hayneville

Chickasaw High School

Clarke County High School

J.U. Blacksher High School

St. Luke’s Episcopal School

Washington County High School

Region 2

Abbeville High School

Ariton High School

Cottonwood High School

Geneva County High School

G.W. Long High School

Houston County High School

Providence Christian School

Samson High School

Region 3

Barbour County High School

Calhoun High School

Goshen High School

Highland Home High School

Luverne High School

Pike Liberal Arts School

Zion Chapel High School

Region 4

Central High School, Coosa

Horseshoe Bend High School

Lafayette High School

Lanett High School

Loachapoka High School

Ranburne High School

Reeltown High School

Region 5

Aliceville High School

Greene County High School

Isabella High School

Lamar County High School

Sulligent High School

Tuscaloosa Academy

Vincent Middle High School

Region 6

Cleveland High School

Cold Springs High School

Coosa Christian School

Falkville High School

Southeastern High School

Susan Moore High School

West End High School

Region 7

Cedar Bluff High School

Gaston High School

North Sand Mtn. School

Pisgah High School

Pleasant Valley High School

Sand Rock High School

Section High School

Region 8

Belgreen High School

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy

Lexington High School

Red Bay High School

Tanner High School

Tharptown High School

Winston County High School

Class 1A

Region 1

Fruitdale High School

J.F. Shields High School

Leroy High School

Marengo High School

McIntosh High School

Millry High School

Southern Choctaw High School

Sweet Water High School

Region 2

Brantley High School

Elba High School

Florala High School

Georgiana High School

Kinston High School

McKenzie High School

Pleasant Home High School

Red Level High School

Region 3

Choctaw County High School

Francis Marion School

Holy Spirit Catholic School

Linden High School

Pickens Academy

R.C. Hatch High School

University Charter School

Region 4

Autauga Academy

Autaugaville High School

Billingsley High School

Ellwood Christian Academy

Keith High School

Maplesville High School

Notasulga High School

Verbaena High School

Region 5

Berry High School

Brilliant High School

Hubbertville High School

Lynn High School

Marion County High School

Pickens County High School

South Lamar High School

Sumiton Christian School

Region 6

Fayetteville High School

Talladega County Central High School

The Donoho School

Victory Christian School

Wadley High School

WInterboro High School

Woodland High School

Region 7

Addison High School

Cherokee High School

Hackleburg High School

Meek High School

Phillips High School

Shoals Christian School

Vina High School

Waterloo High School

Region 8

Appalachian High School

Gaylesville High School

Ider High School

Ragland High School

Spring Garden High School

Valley Head High School

Woodville High School

For a look at other Fall Sports new area alignments and other seasonal sports to be announced later, as well as additional breakdown information, visit the AHSAA website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.