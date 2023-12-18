AHSAA announced new classifications for 2024-26
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The AHSAA has announced new classification alignments for 2024-2026. The alignment comes from competitive balance and updated school enrollment. This will take effect in the fall of 2024.
Here is a look at regions for Football:
Class 7A
Region 1
- Alma Bryant High School
- Baker High School
- Daphne High School
- Davidson High School
- Fairhope High School
- Foley High School
- Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Robertsdale High School
Region 2
- Auburn High School
- Carver High School - Montgomery
- Central High School, Phenix City
- Dothan High School
- Enterprise High School
- Johnson Abernathy Graetz (JAG) High School
- Opelika High School
- Smiths Station High School
Region 3
- Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Hillcrest High School, Tuscaloosa
- Hoover High School
- Oak Mountain High School
- Prattville High School
- Thompson High School
- Tuscaloosa County High School
- Vestavia Hills High School
Region 4
- Albertville High School
- Austin Jones High School
- Bob Jones High School
- Florence High School
- Grissom High School
- Huntsville High School
- James Clemens High School
- Sparkman High School
Class 6A
Region 1
- Baldwin County High School
- Gulf Shores High School
- Mattie T. Blount High School
- McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
- Murphy High School
- Saraland High School
- Spanish Fort High School
- St. Paul’s Episcopal School
- Theodore High School
Region 2
- Park Crossing High School
- Percy Julian High School
- Pike Road High School
- Rehobeth High School
- Russell County High School
- Stanhope Elmore High School
- Wetumpka High School
Region 3
- Benjamin Russell High School
- Calera High School
- Chelsea High School
- Chilton County High School
- Helena High School
- Pelham High School
- Spain Park High School
Region 4
- Bessemer City High School
- Brookwood High School
- Central High School, Tuscaloosa
- Hueytown High School
- McAdory High School
- Northridge High School
- Paul W. Bryant High School
Region 5
- A.H. Parker High School
- Gardendale High School
- Homewood High School
- Minor High School
- Mortimer Jordan High School
- P.D. Jackson-Olin High School
- Woodlawn High School
Region 6
- Clay-Chalkville High School
- Huffman High School
- Mountain Brook High School
- Oxford High School
- Pell City High School
- Pinson Valley High School
- Shades Valley High School
Region 7
- Athens High School
- Columbia High School
- Cullman High School
- Decatur High School
- Hartselle High School
- Jasper High School
- Muscle Shoals High School
Region 8
- Buckhorn High School
- Fort Payne
- Gadsden City High School
- Hazel Green High School
- Lee High School
- Mae Jemison High School
- Southside High School
Class 5A
Region 1
- B.C. Rain High School
- Citronelle High School
- Elberta High School
- Faith Academy
- LeFlore Magnet High School
- UMS-Wright Preparatory School
- Vigor High School
- Williamson High School
Region 2
- Andalusia High School
- Carroll High School
- Charles Henderson High School
- Eufaula High School
- Greenville High School
- Headland High School
- Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
Region 3
- Demopolis High School
- Jemison High School
- Montevallo High School
- Northside High School
- Selma High School
- Shelby County High School
- Sipsey Valley High School
Region 4
- Beauregard High School
- Central High School of Clay County
- Elmore County High School
- Holtville High School
- Marbury High School
- Sylacauga High School
- Valley High School
Region 5
- Briarwood Christian School
- Center Point High School
- Corner High School
- G.W. Carver-Birmingham High School
- Hayden High School
- John Carroll Catholic High School
- Ramsay IB High School
- Wenonah High School
Region 6
- Anniston High School
- Jacksonville High School
- Leeds High School
- Lincoln High School
- Moody High School
- Springville High School
- St. Clair County High School
Region 7
- Ardmore High School
- Brooks High School
- East Limestone High School
- Lawrence County High School
- Priceville High School
- Russellville High School
- West Point High School
Region 8
- A.P. Brewer High School
- Arab High School
- Boaz High School
- Douglas High School
- Fairview High School
- Guntersville High School
- Sardis High School
- Socttsboro High School
Class 4A
Region 1
- Escambia County High School
- Jackson High School
- Mobile Christian School
- Orange Beach High School
- Satsuma High School
- St. Michael Catholic High School
- W.S. Neal High School
Region 2
- Ashford High School
- Dale County High School
- Dalelville High School
- Geneva High School
- New Brockton High School
- Opp High School
- Pike County High School
- Straughn High School
Region 3
- Bibb County High School
- Booker T. Washington High School, Tuskegee
- Bullock County High School
- Handley High School
- Saint James School
- Talladega High School
- Tallassee High School
- West Blocton High School
Region 4
- American Christian Academy
- Dora High School
- Fairfield High Preparatory School
- Fultondale High School
- Holt High School
- Oak Grove High School
- Plesant Grove High School
- Tarrant High School
Region 5
- Cordova High School
- Curry High School
- Fayette County High School
- Good Hope High School
- Haleyville High School
- Hamilton High School
- J.B, Pennington High School
- Winfield High School
Region 6
- Alexandria High School
- Ashville High School
- Cherokee County High School
- Cleburne County High School
- Etowah High School
- Hokes Bluff High School
- Munford High School
- Onenota High School
- White Plains High School
Region 7
- Central High School, Florence
- Danville High School
- Deshler High School
- East Lawrence High School
- Hatton High School
- West Limestone High School
- West Morgan High School
- Wilson High School
Region 8
- Kate Duncan Smith DAR High School
- Madison Academy
- Madison County High School
- New Hope High School
- North Jackson High School
- Plainview High School
- Randolph School
- St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- Westminster Christian Academy
Class 3A
Region 1
- Bayside Academy
- Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- Excel High School
- Flomaton High School
- Hillcrest High School, Evergreen
- Monroe County High School
- T.R. Miller High School
Region 2
- Alabama Christian Academy
- Houston Academy
- Northside Methodist Academy
- Slocomb High School
- The Montgomery Academy
- Trinity Presbyterian School
- Wicksburg High School
Region 3
- Dallas County High School
- Greensboro High School
- Prattville Christian Academy
- Southside High School, Selma
- Sumter Central High School
- Thomasville High School
- Thorsby High School
- Wilcox Central High School
Region 4
- B.B. Comer High School
- Beulah High School
- Childersburg High School
- Dadeville High School
- Glenwood School
- Lee-Scott Academy
- Randolph County High School
Region 5
- Carbon Hill High School
- Gordo High School
- Hale County High School
- Hanceville High School
- Midfield High School
- Oakman High School
- Phil Campbell High School
- Vinemont High School
Region 6
- Glencoe High School
- Locust Fork High School
- Ohatchee High School
- Piedmont High School
- Saks High School
- Walter Wellborn High School
- Weaver High School
- Westbrook Christian School
Region 7
- Clements High School
- Colbert County High School
- Colbert Heights High School
- Elkmont High School
- Lauderdale County High School
- Mars Hill Bible School
- Rogers High School
- Sheffield High School
Region 8
- Asbury High School
- Brindlee Mountain High School
- Collinsville High School
- Fyfee High School
- Geraldine High School
- Holly Pond High School
- Sylvania High School
- Whitesburg Christian Academy
Class 2A
Region 1
- Bayshore Christian School
- Central High School, Hayneville
- Chickasaw High School
- Clarke County High School
- J.U. Blacksher High School
- St. Luke’s Episcopal School
- Washington County High School
Region 2
- Abbeville High School
- Ariton High School
- Cottonwood High School
- Geneva County High School
- G.W. Long High School
- Houston County High School
- Providence Christian School
- Samson High School
Region 3
- Barbour County High School
- Calhoun High School
- Goshen High School
- Highland Home High School
- Luverne High School
- Pike Liberal Arts School
- Zion Chapel High School
Region 4
- Central High School, Coosa
- Horseshoe Bend High School
- Lafayette High School
- Lanett High School
- Loachapoka High School
- Ranburne High School
- Reeltown High School
Region 5
- Aliceville High School
- Greene County High School
- Isabella High School
- Lamar County High School
- Sulligent High School
- Tuscaloosa Academy
- Vincent Middle High School
Region 6
- Cleveland High School
- Cold Springs High School
- Coosa Christian School
- Falkville High School
- Southeastern High School
- Susan Moore High School
- West End High School
Region 7
- Cedar Bluff High School
- Gaston High School
- North Sand Mtn. School
- Pisgah High School
- Pleasant Valley High School
- Sand Rock High School
- Section High School
Region 8
- Belgreen High School
- Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
- Lexington High School
- Red Bay High School
- Tanner High School
- Tharptown High School
- Winston County High School
Class 1A
Region 1
- Fruitdale High School
- J.F. Shields High School
- Leroy High School
- Marengo High School
- McIntosh High School
- Millry High School
- Southern Choctaw High School
- Sweet Water High School
Region 2
- Brantley High School
- Elba High School
- Florala High School
- Georgiana High School
- Kinston High School
- McKenzie High School
- Pleasant Home High School
- Red Level High School
Region 3
- Choctaw County High School
- Francis Marion School
- Holy Spirit Catholic School
- Linden High School
- Pickens Academy
- R.C. Hatch High School
- University Charter School
Region 4
- Autauga Academy
- Autaugaville High School
- Billingsley High School
- Ellwood Christian Academy
- Keith High School
- Maplesville High School
- Notasulga High School
- Verbaena High School
Region 5
- Berry High School
- Brilliant High School
- Hubbertville High School
- Lynn High School
- Marion County High School
- Pickens County High School
- South Lamar High School
- Sumiton Christian School
Region 6
- Fayetteville High School
- Talladega County Central High School
- The Donoho School
- Victory Christian School
- Wadley High School
- WInterboro High School
- Woodland High School
Region 7
- Addison High School
- Cherokee High School
- Hackleburg High School
- Meek High School
- Phillips High School
- Shoals Christian School
- Vina High School
- Waterloo High School
Region 8
- Appalachian High School
- Gaylesville High School
- Ider High School
- Ragland High School
- Spring Garden High School
- Valley Head High School
- Woodville High School
For a look at other Fall Sports new area alignments and other seasonal sports to be announced later, as well as additional breakdown information, visit the AHSAA website.
