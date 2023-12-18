Better Business Bureau warning about gift card draining scam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You might want to think twice before purchasing a gift card this Christmas.

Scammers are getting creative, and are stealing money from gift cards this holiday season. The Better Business Bureau is sharing what you need to look out for.

“It’s become more prevalent as gift cards have become more prevalent as a gift and as more retailers are selling gift cards,” said BBB of Central and South Alabama President Carl Bates. “People are buying those gift cards and the minute they put money on them, the scammers automatically got the money off it and the gift card becomes worthless.”

Bates says unfortunately, there’s generally no recourse for these criminals: “You are out of luck because the merchant can’t tell if you drained it or somebody else did.”

He explains the scammers are either writing down the card numbers or scanning the bar code on the back and using a software to watch the balance. Once money is actually placed on the gift card, they’re able to drain it right away.

“As they’re looking like they’re shopping, take 15 or 20 of those off, get to the barcode that’s on the back of the gift card that the clerk scans when they put the money on it for you,” he said. “They’re just waiting for the money to show up and as soon as it shows up, they’ve taken it from you and the merchant.”

Sometimes they’re using a sticker on the back of the card to tell when money is on it, according to Bates.

The gift card draining scam has been around for a few years but Bates says this year it’s become a huge problem, so you need to be extra careful when picking out a gift card to purchase.

“If they’ve been torn or manipulated at all, there’s any damage to them, you don’t want to buy those gift cards,” said Bates. “You want to buy ones that still have the barcode on the back covered over and haven’t had a sticker added to them.”

He recommends checking the card carefully to ensure someone hasn’t tampered with it.

Of course to avoid this scam altogether, you could forego purchasing gift cards right now.

