Clear Skies and Cold Temperatures Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dry cold front is moving through the Chattahoochee Valley this afternoon into this evening, leaving behind much colder temperatures. This dry front will reinforce cold temperatures waking up Tuesday through Thursday morning, and chilly afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. Tonight, across the Valley expect clear skies, cold temperatures, and breezy conditions; temperatures waking up Tuesday morning will range from the mid-20s to near 30 degrees and thanks to the breezy conditions it is expected to feel as if it is in the upper-teens to low-20s.

Feels Like Temperatures Tuesday Morning (WTVM Weather)

The wind will begin to decrease throughout the day Tuesday, allowing for frost and freezing temperatures waking up Wednesday and Thursday morning; expect temperatures in the mid-20s to upper-20s. A gradual warming trend will occur heading into this weekend both for morning and afternoon temperatures. Looking ahead to Christmas day temperatures are forecast to be in the low-60s which is a big change from Christmas Day temperatures in 2022.

It will be much warmer this Christmas compared to last Christmas. (Source: WTVM Weather)

This week expect another dry week across the Valley through Friday before rain coverage increases this weekend. The better coverage of rain looks to occur later in the day Christmas Eve and sticking around into Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.