Colder temperatures returning most of the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another dry workweek ahead as colder air settles into the Chattahoochee Valley, but it’ll warm back up by Christmas weekend with rain eventually returning.

Abundant sun on this Monday. Breezy and cool. Temperatures max out this afternoon between 56 and 60 degrees.

Sunny with highs approaching 60 degrees Monday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear and cold tonight. The wind will make it feel colder so while temperatures early Tuesday will mostly fall in the 26 to 32 degree range, wind chills will be in the 20s when the wind blows; we may even have some spots feeling like the upper teens.

It will feel like the upper teens to mid 20s at times when the wind blows Tuesday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Full sun again for Tuesday. Chilly though; in fact, this will be our chilliest day of the workweek. Highs only in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Frosty and freezing cold mornings are expected Wednesday and Thursday with 20s and 30s, as daytime highs stay mostly in the 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Cold mornings ahead for the rest of the workweek; lows will be in the 20s and 30s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It will be much warmer this Christmas compared to last Christmas. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Temperatures recover more by Friday afternoon into the weekend as highs return to the 60s. This is all ahead of our next weather system. While a few showers are possible over the weekend, it appears showers are more likely at times late on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Warming up over the weekend, just in time for Christmas; that will eventually give us a rain chance. (Source: WTVM Weather)

