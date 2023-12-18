Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

House fire leaves 1 man dead in Troup County

A house fire in Troup County has left one man dead.
A house fire in Troup County has left one man dead.(Mgn)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A house fire in Troup County has left one man dead.

On Dec. 16, approximately 7:00 p.m., officials responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Church Street. Troup County fire officials arrived on the scene and found a single story house and a passenger van adjacent to the house. Officials say the fire consisted of heavy flames engulfing in large portion of the home.

According to TCFD, the fire was completely out of control when they arrived - only allowing them minimal spaces to search and causing search efforts to be hampered.

After over an hour, officials say they were able to gain control of the fire. While conducting a thorough search, TCFD found a body of a male in a bedroom that they think lives in the home.

Law agencies are currently investigating the origin and cause of fire as well as the death. The victim is being sent for an autopsy by the Troup County Coroner’s Office.

If anyone witnessed the fire or have information on how it started, please contact Detective Shane Williams at The Hogansville Police Department at 706-637-6648 or swilliams@hongasvillepd.com.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
16-year-old charged with Capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Man arrested on kidnapping, child cruelty charges
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
Russell County High School speaks out after student dies in car accident

Latest News

Improve fish habitat by donating your unwanted Christmas tree
Improve fish habitat by donating your unwanted Christmas tree
WSFA Holiday Happenings 2023 APP
2023 holiday events across central Alabama
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
INTERVIEW: Maria Plamer remembers father with her book "On the Rocks"
INTERVIEW: Maria Plamer remembers father with her book "On the Rocks"