House fire leaves 1 man dead in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A house fire in Troup County has left one man dead.

On Dec. 16, approximately 7:00 p.m., officials responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Church Street. Troup County fire officials arrived on the scene and found a single story house and a passenger van adjacent to the house. Officials say the fire consisted of heavy flames engulfing in large portion of the home.

According to TCFD, the fire was completely out of control when they arrived - only allowing them minimal spaces to search and causing search efforts to be hampered.

After over an hour, officials say they were able to gain control of the fire. While conducting a thorough search, TCFD found a body of a male in a bedroom that they think lives in the home.

Law agencies are currently investigating the origin and cause of fire as well as the death. The victim is being sent for an autopsy by the Troup County Coroner’s Office.

If anyone witnessed the fire or have information on how it started, please contact Detective Shane Williams at The Hogansville Police Department at 706-637-6648 or swilliams@hongasvillepd.com.

