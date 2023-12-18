Improve fish habitat by donating your unwanted Christmas tree

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - Unsure on what to do with your Christmas tree after the holiday? The West Point Lake Project has a solution!

From December 26 - January 9, 2024, West Point will begin accepting unwanted live Christmas trees for recycling. The donated trees will be used by park rangers to create brush piles in the lake to improve fish habitat. Residents can drop off trees at the following locations:

Yellowjacket Boat Ramp

Sunny Point Boat Ramp

Rocky Point Ramp

Artificial trees will not be accepted and all trees must be free of any decoration. Residents interested in placing their own Christmas tree in the lake, please follow the guidelines below per the West Point lake Project Management Office:

Do not place the trees where they could become safety hazards to boaters or swimmers.

Use a suitable anchoring system to prevent the trees from floating away or moving around. A cement block will work well as an anchor for one or two trees. It must be securely fastened to the tree using nylon twine or a similar material.

Trees will attract more fish if they are placed in deeper water and in an area where the water depth changes significantly, such as near an underwater ridge or hump

For more information, click here or call (706)-645-2937.

