Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible contamination with pieces of clear, hard plastic.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to a massive chicken recall.

Simmons Prepared Foods Incorporated is recalling more than 26,000 pounds of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites.

The products may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The items were produced on Oct. 3 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall covers 15-ounce cartons of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ flavor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
Three families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
13-year-old Kumasie Ahmad
16-year-old charged with Capital murder in Phenix City shooting, 13-year-old suspect remains at large
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Man arrested on kidnapping, child cruelty charges
Mother now in court for killing her 6 month old
Columbus mother arrested, charged with murder of 6-month old
(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
Russell County High School speaks out after student dies in car accident

Latest News

FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
Attorneys for Kentucky woman seeking abortion withdraw lawsuit
A storm system has led to torrential rainfall and flooding in parts of the Northeast. (Source:...
Flooding in New Jersey
High winds drive surf into a retaining wall in front of a residence in Mattapoisett, Mass. on...
Storm batters Northeastern US with rain and wind, knocking out power and flooding roads