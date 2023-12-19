Business Break
20-year-old man arrested in connection to several robberies in Phenix City

Tristan Newbill, 20, arrested in connection to several robberies in Phenix City
Tristan Newbill, 20, arrested in connection to several robberies in Phenix City(Source: Phenix City Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to several robberies in the area.

According to officials, they came into contact with Tristan Newbill around 8:30 p.m. on December 15.

Newbill was wanted in connection with several robberies committed in Phenix City since the beginning of December. Newbill was arrested in the 2000 block of Crawford Road, and has been charged with the following:

  • Six counts of robbery - first degree
  • Theft of property - first degree
  • Receiving stolen property - second degree

Also 16-year-oldwas also arrested for robbery - first degree, and 18-year-old Alijah Searcy was arrested on an unrelated charge.

The cases were turned over to the Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and is still and ongoing investigation.

